Unidentified people destroyed a tombstone in honor of Jewish education activist Sarah Schoenirer on the territory of the liquidated Nazi concentration camp Plaszow in the southern suburbs of Krakow. The TV channel reported this on January 15 Telewizja Krakow.

The footage published by the channel shows that the slab, along with the fence posts, was torn out of the ground. Ewa Piasecka, an employee of the museum at the site of the concentration camp, noted that the unknown persons presumably used special equipment, since it would have been difficult to do it manually.

The museum has also appealed to potential witnesses to the incident to provide any information about the incident.

Sara Schoenirer, born in 1883, was an activist in Jewish education in the Polish Republic. In 1917, she opened the first Orthodox school for girls in Eastern Europe. In 1935, Schenirer was buried in the Jewish cemetery in Podgórze, but the burial was destroyed during the Second World War, when the Nazi concentration camp Plaszow was located on the territory of the cemetery.

