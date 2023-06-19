Thirty-three is not the old way of listening to the doctor’s back (say 33), but the magic number of Victor Osimhen who, with the brace scored on Sunday in Sierra Leone, closed his best season with 33 goals (31 for Napoli, 2 for Nigeria) indispensable to the blue club to bring the Scudetto back to the city, after 33 years to be precise. But beyond the cabal, the Neapolitan fans are interested in knowing if Victor will stay with the Italian champions and at the moment it is an answer that not even the person concerned knows. Several big names are interested – from PSG to Bayern Munich, from Manchester United to Chelsea – but De Laurentiis’ request for 150 million at the moment means that potential buyers are waiting for the right moment for an offer. It will take at least a month to figure out the solution and in the meantime the president should meet agent Roberto Calenda to lay the foundations for an extension of the contract by at least one year. But the footballer wants to earn more than the current 4.5 million – given the interest on the market – figures which however are out of line with the sustainability rules set by Napoli. We’ll see how he evolves. Meanwhile, the qualification in the African Cup means that Osimhen will miss his club at least the whole month of January and part of February, if Nigeria will qualify for the knockout rounds.