D.he US intelligence agencies have released a highly anticipated report on UFO sightings by the military – leaving many questions unanswered. The document presented by the US Secret Service Directorate on Friday stated that there was no explanation for any of the unidentified objects in flight, with only one exception. “There is currently insufficient information in our data set to assign incidents to specific explanations.”

There are no indications of possible extraterrestrial life in the report. The existence of aliens is not explicitly ruled out either – the nine-page report leaves out the subject.

Objects detected by multiple sensors

144 reports by the military on sightings between 2004 and 2021 were evaluated. In 80 cases, the objects were detected by several sensors. In 18 incidents, “an unusual movement pattern or unusual flight characteristics” of the flight object was reported.

According to the report, a flying object was probably a large, deflating balloon. “The other (objects) remain unexplained.”

The report names five categories to which unknown flying objects could presumably be assigned: objects such as balloons, drones, rubbish or even birds; natural atmospheric phenomena such as ice crystals, moisture or thermal fluctuations; New developments or secret programs of the USA; possible technologies of states like Russia and China or private actors; and last but not least, “others”.

Videos released by the Pentagon last year of three “unidentified” flying objects recently fueled rumors that US intelligence agencies may have information about intelligent extraterrestrial life.

Former US President Barack Obama fed the speculation on a television show in mid-May: “There are some things about aliens that I cannot say here,” Obama said jokingly. What is true, however, is “that there are pictures and recordings of objects in the sky, of which we do not know exactly what they are and for which we cannot explain how they move”.

The US Congress had requested the UFO report that has now been submitted. The US Department of Defense has been researching unknown objects in flight for decades, or unidentified airspace phenomena (UAP), as the Pentagon calls them.

The military is less interested in the question of whether aliens actually visit Earth. Rather, the Defense Ministry experts are investigating the question of whether they may be dealing with new armaments technology from rivals such as Russia and China. It would be a nightmare for the world power if potential opponents had technologically superior military equipment.