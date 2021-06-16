Godolphin Games announced an innovative and unconventional project earlier this month: Unknown Number, a video game voice control which will be released on PC and mobile devices in the early months of 2022.

Although a more accurate date is not yet present, the first trailer of Unknown Number, lasting just over a minute. From the first seconds of the video, you are aware that you are facing a completely new game.

One smartphone it is located in the center of the screen, motionless, and some images scroll on the display which, initially, appear to be in harmony with the landscape out of the device. In some moments, however, the two realities stop coinciding and become opposed.

You can see, for example, the idyllic scenery of a strip of coast at sunset, but the smartphone in the center shows a refinery in full operation, ruining the landscape and the environment. Or, a few seconds later, you can observe a forest at night, while several cars scroll by on the display.

The video game is all about climate changes, and was developed to progress through the simulation of voice calls very realistic. The player must answer calls from Amanda and Ethan, two activists who desperately need help, as they are conducting a daring heist on an oil rig.

In Unknown Number the absolute protagonist will be the audio system. Through the voice you can solving puzzles to unlock places full of treasures, impersonate high profile oil moguls during conference simulations, to trick men to induce them to abandon their guard post, take important decisions moral that will affect the story, lend oath for an ecological movement run by kids, to tell jokes and finally, save the planet from climate disasters.

Unknown Number it will also have a cast full of professional voice actors, which will unfold a plot full of unexpected twists and events.