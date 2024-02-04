You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Luis Díaz in Arsenal vs. Liverpool
Luis Díaz in Arsenal vs. Liverpool
Those led by Klopp fell 3-1 at the Emirates and lose ground in the Premier League.
It was not the day for the team led by Jürgen Klopp. Arsenal took advantage of their opportunities and celebrated the 3-1 victory against Liverpool on matchday 23 of the Premier League. Luis Díaz tried, but it wasn't enough.
It was a special game for the Reds, after the sad news that left the team in mourning this Saturday. The father of Liverpool's promising youngster, Conor Bradley, died hours before the crucial match.
Klopp had to make three changes to its starting lineup after the confirmed absence of Dominik Szobozlai, injured, and the absence of the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez, who due to a blow was on the substitute bench. Luis Díaz started and played on the left wing.
News in development…
