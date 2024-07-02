Shot: Unknown individuals staged a mass brawl with shooting near a shopping center in Tyumen

Unknown persons staged a mass brawl with shooting near a shopping center on Shirotnaya Street in Tyumen. The video was published Telegram-Shot channel.

According to eyewitnesses, a group of people first started a mass brawl, after which shooting began and the participants in the conflict fled the scene. It is specified that about 30 people were involved in the incident.

Earlier it became known that a mass brawl with shooting and explosions took place in Chelyabinsk on the night of July 2. It happened on Barbyusa Street in the Leninsky District. One of the residents of a house on this street said that noisy companies gather in the courtyard regularly, so local residents have already stopped calling the police.