When the German writer Grete Weil-Dispeker died in 1999 at the age of 93, this newspaper quoted extensively from the memoirs she published shortly before her death. Weil had written about six books, most of which also appeared in Dutch translation. At the end of her life she wanted to show what kind of assimilated, German-Jewish family she came from and why she finally chose Germany as an author in 1947, where her second husband lived. In 1937 she had fled to Amsterdam for the Nazis, where she took over a photo studio and her first husband, Edgar Weil, was arrested during one of the first raids and died shortly afterwards in Mauthausen concentration camp.

Weil’s life was largely determined by the Nazi era. In her most famous book, Tram stop Beethovenstraat (1963), a German journalist who worked in Amsterdam during the war visits the city twenty years later, where he remembers what it was like in the Beethovenstraat in 1942. Every week Jews were herded together at the tram stop to be deported. Because Weil herself had lived in that street during the war, where she had her photo studio on the corner of what is now the Gerrit van der Veenstraat, the book became a model of German Exil literature, because it not only empathized with the victims of Nazi terror, but also in the perpetrators and followers.

What no one could have suspected was that in the second half of the occupation, Weil had written a novel twice as thick, which was never published. that novel, The Road to Borders, only surfaced last year in Munich, where it will be published by CH Beck in a few weeks. Even before that publication, the book was sold for an unusually high price to Weil’s former Dutch publisher JM Meulenhoff, who will probably publish the translation in less than six months.

The discoverer of the typescript is the Munich writer and historian Ingvild Richardsen, who previously published books on the art and literature life in Bavaria. She found out that Weil’s literary and photographic legacy had ended up with the Munich foundation Monacensia after her death. Her archive also contained the typescript of The Road to Borders.

Why this novel was never published before is still the subject of speculation. Some think that after the war, Germany was not yet ready for a book by a Jewish writer about German collaboration. This is how Weil’s first book was published Ans Ende der Welt in 1949, out of necessity, first in the GDR and her other books were mostly published in Switzerland. In her memoirs, Weil says almost nothing about it. Only towards the end can it be read very briefly that, during her hiding place in 1943 and 1944, she often spent “many hours with a notebook on her knees” working on “a love story”: “Edgars and my history, which I alienated and from the autobiographical.”

The main character’s husband in The Road to Borders is clearly modeled on Grete’s first husband Edgar Weil, whom she followed to Amsterdam in 1937.

Besides the book itself, the bizarre circumstances under which it was written are also interesting. After her flight from Beethovenstraat, Weil went into hiding with a childhood friend of her husband, the German graphic artist Herbert Meyer-Ricard. Together with his (Jewish) wife Vera Haymann and Grete Weil, they formed the core of the Hollandgruppe Freies Deutschland on Nieuwezijds Voorburgwal, in which dissident Germans, aided by the Dutch, engaged in illegal activities.

Grete Weil only experienced her breakthrough in the Netherlands in 1982 with Tram stop Beethovenstraat. This happened in the context of the Amsterdam-Berlin event, dedicated to the historical ties between the two capitals. Suddenly there was renewed interest in the German Exil artists in the Netherlands in the thirties and forties. Hans Keller then made a television portrait for the VPRO about Grete Weil, as one of the last living Exil writers.

It can be expected that the appearance of The Road to Borders Weil again 23 years after her death. Her editor at Becht, who wrote an extensive afterword to the book, without hesitation calls it her best and most important work. The novel has a somewhat more traditional set-up than the post-war work, but because Weil incorporates her own and Edgar’s private history up to that point in it, it becomes an extremely involved and accessible work.

Grete Weil: The Road to Borderswith an afterword by Ingvild Richarsen, will be published by CH Beck on August 25, the Dutch translation will be published by JM Meulenhoff in 2023.