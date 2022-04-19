“Following the reported cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin by the NHS in early April, additional cases were reported in children in Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands and Spain,” the European Agency said in a statement.

Nine suspected cases have also been identified in children between the ages of one and six years in the US state of Alabama, according to the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The center explained that “investigations are continuing in all countries where cases have been reported. At the present time, the exact cause of hepatitis infections is still unknown,” but British investigators “consider that a type of infection is most likely caused by the clinical and epidemiological characteristics of the cases.”

The World Health Organization said, on Friday, that it expected new reports in the coming days, after it reported “less than five” cases in Ireland and another three in Spain.

In response to the call by Agence France-Presse, the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention did not give detailed numbers of injuries by country.

No deaths were recorded in the injured, but some British cases required liver transplants.

The European Center stated that “laboratory tests for the cases ruled out that the infections were linked to viral hepatitis A, B, C, D and E in all cases.”

On the fifth of this April, the United Kingdom reported to the World Health Organization ten cases of acute hepatitis in Scotland, before 74 cases were reported three days later, according to the United Nations organization.

Among the cases in the United Kingdom, “several cases showed signs of jaundice”.