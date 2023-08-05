Home page World

While fans and band are looking forward to the tour finale, strangers break into Lindemann’s apartment in Berlin. The extent of the damage to the Rammstein singer is uncertain.

Berlin – Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann has been facing serious allegations for months. It is about alleged sexual abuse. Irish singer Shelby Lynn has sparked a wave of accusations on social media after becoming the first to openly discuss her experience with the singer. Only recently she accused Lindemann of “systematic abuse” in a speech. However, the presumption of innocence still applies to Till Lindemann. Nevertheless, the voices against the frontman grew louder and sparked protests.

Now report them Bild newspaper a burglary in the singer’s Berlin apartment. The police reported this when asked. The burglars are said to have gotten onto the roof via a side entrance during the night from Friday (4 August) to Saturday. From there they were able to gain access to Lindemann’s apartment in an apartment building.

Damage caused by burglary at Rammstein singer Till Lindemann still unclear

It is still unclear whether the burglars took objects or money from the attic apartment in the Prenzlauer Berg district. Lindemann was not at home at the time of the burglary as the band is currently in Brussels. Rammstein’s “Europe Stadium Tour” will come to an end there on Sunday (5 August). However, Lindemann and his management were informed about the incident.

So far there has been no official press release from the police. However, the reporting of the Bild newspaper with the available information Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (rbb) cover. Details of possible suspects are not yet known. Police are currently investigating the apartment for clues. It is also unclear whether the burglary is possibly related to the allegations against Lindemann.

Allegations against Rammstein singers: Some celebrities continue to publicly support Till Lindemann

The Causa Lindemann splits the opinions; also among Rammstein fans. The lead singer recently got his case against Lynn in court, and the next allegations against him followed shortly thereafter.

However, there are people who, despite all the allegations, publicly defend Lindemann. So does rock icon Alice Cooper. He warned against judging too quickly. His ex-girlfriend and presenter of the RTL program “Are You the One?” Sophia Thomalla continues to support him. Some fans of their show are now demanding their expulsion from RTL. (mom)