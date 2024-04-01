They kill dozens of breeding animals on different ranches at the Chacmay police station, municipality of Dzoncauich in Yucatan.

Three ranches have been targeted for the death of dozens of animals the attacker is another unknown animal that bites in different places.

The first incident was recorded on a ranch where a dozen sheep lost their lives due to several bites. It should be noted that the attacker does not eat the animals.

On another property the murder of almost half a hundred ducks as documented by the local media Yucatán Ahora.

The third incident occurred on another ranch, where the animal tore the metal mesh and killed a dozen broilers and turkeys.

The residents rule out that it is a coyote, due to the way it opened the metal mesh, and furthermore, it does not eat them, it only takes their lives.

Finally, the producers point out that the animal left a strange mark on the ground.