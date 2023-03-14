Shot: two unknown aircraft were spotted in the Voronovskoye settlement in New Moscow

In the sky over New Moscow again noticed unknown aircraft. According to Telegram-channel Shot, residents of the Voronovskoye settlement turned to the police because of two suspicious objects.

According to the publication, the drones were seen on the evening of March 13 over the SNT “70th Anniversary of the Komsomol”. According to eyewitnesses, they kept at a low altitude – about 500 meters. In addition, the objects glowed brightly with red and white lights.

The day before it was reported that three drones patrolled the sky over the military unit of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) in New Moscow. Initially, they were mistaken for suspicious objects.

One of the drones was noticed when it was moving towards the Tatneft gas station located on the Kaluga highway.

On March 9, it became known that Russian air defense systems (ADS) shot down an aircraft-type drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Navlya, Bryansk region.