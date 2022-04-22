Serious 4-year-old boy with suspected unknown acute hepatitis

A case of suspected pediatric acute hepatitis of unknown origin, a very aggressive disease affecting children under the age of ten, and for which they have occurred several cases in Europewould have occurred in the past few hours in Prato.

To confirm the circumstance, after the Notizie di Prato website had spread the news, it was the ASL Toscana Centro. The patient has approx four years and was taken to hospital on Thursday afternoon, and is now admitted to the Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome. The possibility of using a liver transplant surgery.

Acute hepatitis in children, cases in the world

Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands and Spain report new ones cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children under 10 years of age. The ECDC, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, has also reported cases in England and Alabama in the United States. The cause of hepatitis remains unknown to this day. Investigations are still ongoing. The first reports came from Scotland on 5 April. New reports were received on 12 April: 61 children between the ages of 2 and 5 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Pediatric hepatitis, the first cases also in Italy

The alert is also growing in Italy: four suspected cases of acute hepatitis in children under the age of 10 have been reported. For now we can only speak of suspicion, given the difficulty in defining the pathogen which determines them. Giuseppe Indolfi, hepatologist of the Meyer of Florence and consultant for the WHO on viral hepatitis, talks about it this morning: “we have to compare the number of cases in the last four months with those of previous years, to understand, since we do not know the causes of this disease but we only know that is different from those known, if the incidence is greater “. For Indolfi, if there were so many serious cases, it would be “a big problem”.

Read also:

The Democratic Party confirms the alliance with the 5S. And raises: go back to proportional

Center-right, “Nordio premier. Meloni to foreign countries, Salvini to the Interior, me ..”

France, Macron wins the duel, flies towards an encore. He overwhelmed the opponent

Ukraine: Putin cancels the order to assault the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol

EU financial support to Zelensky. Fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine

Shanghai, the lockdown stops the port: risk of world trade disaster

The Pope receives Orban for the first time, in the background the war. VIDEO

Ukraine emergency, € 500 thousand allocated by Banca Mediolanum

Gridspertise-Hera, intended for the smart grids of the future

Aeroporti di Roma, Pact for the decarbonisation of air transport is born