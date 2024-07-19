Bandai Namco has released a new gameplay video of Unknown 9: Awakening which includes eight minutes of in-game sequences commented for the occasion by the game’s creative director, Christophe Rossignol.

In the video we see the protagonist of the adventure, played by Anya Chalotrasneak into an enemy settlement and use his powers to see where enemies are, before potentially catching them off guard and triggering spectacular fights.

There’s definitely a lot of Assassin’s Creed in there. in these moments of Unknown 9: Awakening, but the combat system also and above all relies on the special abilities of our character, who can for example control his opponents for a few moments.

This ability allows you to create exciting and fast-paced situations, in which let’s pit our enemies against each other in a sort of bullet time and then return to our body and perform devastating maneuvers to complete the job.