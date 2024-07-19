Bandai Namco released a new trailer for Unknown 9: Awakeningwhich lasts around eight minutes and includes commentary from the game’s creative director, Christophe Rossignol.

It is through this video that you can appreciate the work done so far by Reflector Entertainment. This team has created an action-adventure proposal centered on a protagonist, Haroona, a mysterious Quaestor.

The voice of this heroine comes from British actress Anya Chalotra, and her goal throughout Unknown 9: Awakening is to avenge the death of his mentor, and in the process save humanity.

As the trailer progresses, Rossignol’s commentary can be heard, highlighting the exploration that can be done in the game. He also highlights the different combat styles. The player can choose to act as stealthily as possible.

Fountain: Bandai Namco.

However, you can still choose to attack in the most destructive and explosive way. Unknown 9: Awakening There is a mechanic known as projection. Through this, Haroona controls her opponents; this is how she can place them in tactical positions to gain an advantage in battle.

The gameplay trailer shows off some of the available locations, such as the desert of Mauritania and the jungles of India, just to name a few.

The new trailer of Unknown 9: Awakening It also features the first abilities that can be obtained and unlocked over the course of a match. All of that and more will be what players will be able to experience sometime this fall.

The game is confirmed for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. All that remains is to stay tuned for its release date.

