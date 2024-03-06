Unknown 9: Awakening was presented by Bandai Namco and Reflector Entertainment with a gameplay trailer on the occasion ofXbox Partner Preview this evening. The game will be released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series

Originally announced at Gamescom 2020, Unknown 9: Awakening is a promising action adventure in which we take on the role of Haroona, a warrior with a mysterious past who received special abilities through his connection to a dark dimension known as “the Fold”.

Initially moved by the desire for revenge, the protagonist of Unknown 9: Awakening will find herself facing a journey that will lead her to face a secret organization, the Leap Year Societyand its dangerous members, including the ruthless Vincent Lichter, determined to exploit the dark dimension to conquer the world.