“I do not know, I do not remember,” was one of the responses that Lino Rodríguez, former president of Asaja Valladolid, repeated the most on Wednesday, who is being tried for misappropriation of funds and waste of millionaire subsidies. Rodríguez was imprecise in explaining most of the expenses made with debit and credit cards. Asked by the prosecutor about expenses in aesthetic clinics, sex shops and zoos, the defendant was unable to recall events “from so long ago.” Rodríguez also did not recall expenses on trips to Paris, Milan or New York.

The Provincial Court of Valladolid judges from this Wednesday to the old provincial leadership of the agricultural union Asaja (Association of Young Farmers). The Prosecutor’s Office claims for those responsible for the Operation Barley a sentence of 26 years in prison and the payment of compensation of almost four million euros to Rodríguez; his wife, Ana de la Fuente; former secretary Fernando Redondo; and Gerardo Rico, a close associate of the leader.

The trial began with the defenses alleging various violations of the rights of the accused to request the annulment of the case and the actions for defenselessness. The court has rejected both requests. Lino Rodríguez, laconic and who has fallen into constant contradictions, has taken over the first oral hearing. The ex-director has defended that all the banking movements between Asaja and the different sectors of the organization were “absolutely autonomous.” And that the expenses with cards issued by two of the latter are “perfectly justified.” Regarding the numerous transfers to his account, he has indicated that “surely” they would be payrolls that were owed to him. To justify the numerous checks he has cashed (up to 136,000 euros), Rodríguez has pointed out that “probably” they are payments related to Asaja and not for personal profit.

The investigation of what happened started in 2013, when the treasurer of Asaja Valladolid, Alberto Cano, denounced Rodríguez to clarify the use of a European entry, enabled for the training of farmers and ranchers but which was never translated into courses. The Ifycar institute, chaired by Lino Rodríguez and founded for “agro-rural education and training,” obtained more than one million public euros between 1995 and 2004, but never operated. This agency also received almost two million from transfers, obtained through grants, from other sectors linked to Asaja.

The Prosecutor’s Office maintains that Lino Rodríguez, president of the organization between 1995 and 2015, moved “without justification” large sums between the accounts, including grants. The public prosecutor explains that the accused received from Asaja and its sector companies almost one million euros “without any justification” between 1999 and 2009. The former head of Asaja faces a sentence of 13 and a half years in prison, which would be added to a sentence that is currently serving two years and eight months for false documents and fraud in the collection of benefits from the Junta de Castilla y León.

The main defendant, who until 1994 played a representative role in Asaja, has assured that the group’s directors offered him a labor contract ten years later, which was formalized with Derco. It specifies the professional category of agricultural technical engineer, despite acknowledging that Rodríguez lacks it. The defendant insists that he did not sign the contract as a worker, and that he does not know who did it, but he still accepted it. Rodríguez, who received a salary higher than that regulated by the agreement, has justified the almost 3,000 euros per month he received, an amount that was not even affected by the cut applied as of 2009 to all workers in the Asaja offices in Valladolid : “The salary is doubled because the work is doubled.”

Rodríguez has also justified the hiring of the Sodeprín society, of which both he and his wife were partners, to process everything related to the workers’ contracts before Social Security. Likewise, it has been unmarked from the charges it received from Derco, another of the parallel entities.

Bank cards

In this sense, it has justified the items in perfumery as “a detail with speakers, collaborators, and women of the directors”, as well as the expenses in jewelry stores, restaurants and movie theaters. “It was something assumed by everyone and that could be done as it was a private company,” said the former president of Asaja. Regarding the expenses in restaurants on holidays, including a banquet for 1,850 euros, Rodríguez has alleged that they were also for work, although curiously it coincided with the communion of his son.

In the afternoon session, Lino Rodríguez’s wife, Ana De la Fuente, whom the Prosecutor’s Office claims two years in prison, has argued that she carried out functions from her advisory role to Asaja and the sector organizations Campo Abierto and Derco in order to carry issues related to corporate tax. De la Fuente has invoked her right not to testify when the prosecutor has asked her for explanations about the celebration of her son’s communion and various payments for trips abroad with her husband.