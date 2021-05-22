ofSebastian Horsch shut down

In the Bundestag, another change with regard to blood donations by gay men is being wrestled. There is also support from the CSU.

Munich – So far, gay and bisexual men are only allowed to donate blood if they have previously abstained for twelve months. A regulation that the FDP, Left and Greens want to abolish. The CSU has also – surprisingly for some – signaled support. The Munich Bundestag member Stephan Pilsinger (CSU) is now calling for even more movement.

The so-called blood donation ban for men who have sex with men has its origins in the “AIDS crisis” of the 1980s and the infection from HIV-contaminated blood preparations at that time. Since 2017 gay, bisexual and transsexual men have been allowed to donate blood again – but only after a waiting period of twelve months since the last sexual intercourse.

But that is “technically no longer really justifiable,” says Pilsinger dem Munich Mercury. After the diagnostic window of six to eight weeks has expired, a modern antibody test can be used to determine whether there is an HIV infection or not. Therefore, only this time window should be decisive. The period of one year is an arbitrary limit. The UK recently made a similar amendment to the law.

Donate blood: special rule for gays “an unjustified discrimination”

It must also “make a difference whether someone has a steady partner or a changing partner – and whether the traffic was protected or unprotected”. In the case of homosexuals, as with heterosexuals, “in the future the individual risk behavior” must be decisive – “no generality”. Otherwise their exclusion is “an unjustified discrimination”.

The German Medical Association, however, warns against political influence on this decision. The reason for the restriction is that the sexual behavior of men who have sex with men is “a risk for the recipient of blood products”. However, he knows that many doctors are also critical of the current regulation, says Pilsinger. The medical graduate therefore calls on the medical association to “re-evaluate it from a technical point of view”.

Donating blood regardless of sexual orientation: two reasons make you rethink

The CSU has apparently already taken this step. “The sweeping assertion that homosexual men behave more irresponsibly than heterosexuals is unacceptable,” said Stefan Müller, the CSU parliamentary leader in the Bundestag, most recently. Secretary General Markus Blume made a similar statement. Pilsinger now wants to be even more specific. In writing, he called on the health working group of the Union parliamentary group to press ahead with their own proposal together with the coalition partner SPD. Instead of supporting a “possibly ideological” draft by the Greens, the grand coalition itself had to offer a “technically and objectively justified solution”. The proposals from the FDP and the Greens are expected to be discussed in the Bundestag in the week after next.

In addition to possible discrimination against homosexuals, another aspect also plays an important role. Around 15,000 blood products are required in Germany every day, and around 2000 in Bavaria. There are always situations in which supplies are scarce. “Society cannot afford to turn away potential blood donors without a medically justified reason,” says Pilsinger. Or as FDP politician Jens Brandenburg puts it: “No patient should have to die because the directive’s possible blood donor was too gay.”