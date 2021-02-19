The 2021 Lo Nuestro Awards, which honor the most popular in Latin music, will take place this Thursday, February 18 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, from 8:00 pm (Peru and Eastern United States time), with transmission of Univision LIVE for the entire continent, and live coverage of all the events of the gala on larepublica.pe.

This year, and unlike previous editions, the ceremony will not be attended by the public due to the coronavirus pandemic. The presentation of invited artists is guaranteed, with names like Selena Gómez, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Maluma, Natti Natasha and Marc Anthony; and the event will respect biosecurity measures to avoid contagion.

Chiquinquirá Delgado, José Ron and Yuri will animate this gala, in which spectators will be able to choose their favorites from their homes.

Lo Nuestro Awards 2021

When are the 2021 Lo Nuestro Awards?

The thirty-third edition of the 2021 Lo Nuestro Awards will take place this Thursday, February 18 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami (United States).

At what time do the Lo Nuestro 2021 Awards start?

Peru: 8.00 pm

Mexico: 7.00 pm (time in Mexico City)}

Costa Rica: 7.00 pm

Guatemala: 7.00 pm

Panama: 8.00 pm

Cuba: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 pm

Ecuador: 8.00 pm

United States: 8.00 pm (Eastern Time) and 7.00 pm (Central Time)

Puerto Rico: 9.00 pm

Venezuela: 9.00 pm

Bolivia: 9.00 pm

Argentina: 10.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Spain: 2.00 am (Friday 19)

Premios Lo Nuestro 2021: transmission channel

In the United States and Latin America, the Premios Lo Nuestro 2021 will be broadcast on the Univisión signal. Check below the frequencies where you can find it in different countries, depending on the cable or satellite company.

Daddy Yankee, Maluma and Marc Anthony will perform at the 2021 Lo Nuestro Awards. Photo: composition / Instagram

Univision in Colombia

Channel: 416 (SD) and 1416 (HD) on Claro TV (cable); 450 (HD) on Claro TV (satellite); 178 in Tigo (cable); and 210 in Tigo (satellite).

Univision in Chile

Channel: 142 (SD) and 642 (HD) on Claro TV (cable); 642 (HD) on Claro TV (satellite); and 161 (HD) on TuVes HD.

Univision in Peru

Channel: 120 (SD) and 527 (HD) on Claro TV.

Univision in Argentina

Channel: 37 and 54 (analog) and 507 (digital) in Superchannel.

Univision in Venezuela

Channel: 325 and 1325 (HD) in Inter Satelital.

Univision in Bolivia

Channel: 647 (SD) and 802 (HD) in Tigo (cable); and 210 in Tigo (satellite).

Univision in Mexico

Channel: 827 on Dish, 261 on Totalplay, 204 on Axtel and 203 on Izzi.

Univision in Ecuador

Channel: 622 (SD) and 892 (HD) on Grupo TV Cable and 250 on CNT TV.

Univision in Puerto Rico

Channel: 168 on DirecTV and 711 on Kiwisat.

Univision in Panama

Channel: 437 of Cable Onda.

Univision in Guatemala

Channel: 77 on Galaxy Cable.

Univision in Costa Rica

Channel: 793 on Tigo (cable), 679 (HD) on Claro TV, 407 on Cabletica and 113 on Telecable.

Where to see Premios Lo Nuestro 2021 LIVE?

The broadcast of the Premios Lo Nuestro 2021 will be available through the signal of Univision LIVE.

How to watch the Lo Nuestro 2021 Awards LIVE ONLINE FREE?

In the event that the country where you are has restrictions, you can use a VPN application such as Hola Free VPN in order to unblock the page. Once inside, you must enter the data of your cable operator.

How to watch Univision LIVE?

The sign of Univision It is available from various cable operators throughout Latin America and the United States. You only need to hire a package that includes it in its list of channels. You can ask your operator if they do not have this channel.

Karol G leads the list of nominations in Premios Lo Nuestro. Photo: Karol G / Instagram

Univision on DirecTV

In United States, Univision is available on channels 402 or 403 of DirecTV, depending on the region.

Univision at Movistar

Movistar TV does not offer the Univisión signal in Peru.

Univision in Claro

Clear tv offers the sign of Univision in the following channels, depending on the country:

Peru: 120 (SD) and 527 (HD)

Chile: 142 (SD) and 642 (HD) in cable; 642 (HD) in satellite

Colombia: 416 (SD) and 1416 (HD) in cable; 450 (HD) in satellite

Costa Rica: 679 (HD)

Lo Nuestro Awards, latest news:

