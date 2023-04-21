Latin American Music Awards will bring together various artists today, Thursday April 20 at 6:00 pm (Peruvian time) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, United States. Becky G, Bad Bunny, Natti Natasha, Carlos Vives, Jesse & Joy, Myke Towards, Justin Quiles and many more singers will seek to take home more than one award. In the following note, find out the channel, time and which talents will present their performance LIVE at the Latin AMAs 2023.

When are the 2023 Latin AMAs?

The Latin American Music Awards will take place this Thursday, April 20 at 6:00 pm (Peru time).

Various singers performing sound check for this Thursday, April 20. Photo: Latin AMAs 2023/Instagram

Schedule to see Latin American Music Awards 2023 by country

If you want to see the Latin AMAs 2023, find out the schedule according to your country here:

Peru, Ecuador and Colombia: 6.00 pm

Chile, Venezuela, Paraguay and Bolivia: 7.00 pm

Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic: 7.00 pm

Uruguay, Argentina and Brazil: 8.00 pm

Where to watch Latin American Music Awards 2023 for free online?

Latin American Music Awards 2023 has been breaking ground, so the great musical ceremony will be transmitted by three signals simultaneously, which will be UNIMÁS, Univision and Galavision. Each one within their digital platforms.

How to watch Univision LIVE?

the ceremony of Latin American Music Awards 2023 you can enjoy it through the Univision signal giving it click here.

Carlos Vives is one of the invited artists for the Latin AMAs 2023. Photo: LatinAMAs/Instagram

What artists will perform at Latin AMAs 2023?

Becky G, Anuel AA, Danna Paola, Manuel Turizo, among other artists will take the stage of the Latin AMAs 2023 TODAY, April 20.

Angela Aguilar

Becky G

bad gyal

Banda El Recodo

blessed

carin leon

Carlos Vives

Chesca

dalex

Danna Paola

David Bisbal

DJ Luian

Frontier Group

guiana

Jesse and Joy

Justin Quiles

lele pons

Lenny Tavarez

lil jon

lyanno

mambo kingz

Manuel Turizo

Myke Towers

Natti Natasha

Olga Tanon

Omar Courtez

Pepe Aguilar

Featherweight

pitbull

prince royce

ruben blades

ryan castro

vikina

Wisin

young miko

Zacarias Ferreira.

