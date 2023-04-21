Latin American Music Awards will bring together various artists today, Thursday April 20 at 6:00 pm (Peruvian time) at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, United States. Becky G, Bad Bunny, Natti Natasha, Carlos Vives, Jesse & Joy, Myke Towards, Justin Quiles and many more singers will seek to take home more than one award. In the following note, find out the channel, time and which talents will present their performance LIVE at the Latin AMAs 2023.
YOU CAN SEE: What time to see the Latin American Music Awards 2023 LIVE?: schedule to follow the FREE ONLINE broadcast
When are the 2023 Latin AMAs?
The Latin American Music Awards will take place this Thursday, April 20 at 6:00 pm (Peru time).
YOU CAN SEE: UNIVISION LIVE | Latin AMAs 2023 Awards: on which channel and where to watch the ceremony on TV and internet
Schedule to see Latin American Music Awards 2023 by country
If you want to see the Latin AMAs 2023, find out the schedule according to your country here:
- Peru, Ecuador and Colombia: 6.00 pm
- Chile, Venezuela, Paraguay and Bolivia: 7.00 pm
- Puerto Rico and Dominican Republic: 7.00 pm
- Uruguay, Argentina and Brazil: 8.00 pm
Where to watch Latin American Music Awards 2023 for free online?
Latin American Music Awards 2023 has been breaking ground, so the great musical ceremony will be transmitted by three signals simultaneously, which will be UNIMÁS, Univision and Galavision. Each one within their digital platforms.
YOU CAN SEE: Latin American Music Awards 2023: when is it and where to see the gala live?
How to watch Univision LIVE?
the ceremony of Latin American Music Awards 2023 you can enjoy it through the Univision signal giving it click here.
YOU CAN SEE: Ricky Martin and Carlos Vives premiered “Canción Bonita” at the Latin AMAs
What artists will perform at Latin AMAs 2023?
Becky G, Anuel AA, Danna Paola, Manuel Turizo, among other artists will take the stage of the Latin AMAs 2023 TODAY, April 20.
- Angela Aguilar
- Becky G
- bad gyal
- Banda El Recodo
- blessed
- carin leon
- Carlos Vives
- Chesca
- dalex
- Danna Paola
- David Bisbal
- DJ Luian
- Frontier Group
- guiana
- Jesse and Joy
- Justin Quiles
- lele pons
- Lenny Tavarez
- lil jon
- lyanno
- mambo kingz
- Manuel Turizo
- Myke Towers
- Natti Natasha
- Olga Tanon
- Omar Courtez
- Pepe Aguilar
- Featherweight
- pitbull
- prince royce
- ruben blades
- ryan castro
- vikina
- Wisin
- young miko
- Zacarias Ferreira.
#UNIVISION #VIVO #Latin #AMAs #Awards #ceremony #music #continues #MINUTE #MINUTE
Leave a Reply