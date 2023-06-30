30 years after its opening, Universum, Science Museum, of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) remodels several of its spaces with an investment of 20 million pesos and special emphasis on early childhood. It also expands its original bet to propose that science is part of daily life and an intellectual heritage of all, regardless of schooling, explained María Emilia Beyer, director of the campus.

In interview with the day, the biologist Beyer pointed out that what the museum wishes to do today “is to show lines of thought that help build society and improve our lives. We want to democratize knowledge. That you can’t find out because you didn’t take eight years of a bachelor’s degree and a postgraduate degree, it shouldn’t be”.

He maintained “that what we live through is not understood, from the cell phone, the recorder and the vaccines to be able to get out of a confinement in which we were, etc., without science and technology; if you want to be a citizen of the 21st century, perhaps what they teach you in school, which are basic concepts, suddenly falls short”.

The avant-garde of science, Beyer considered, is elsewhere and the way to get closer to it could be through playing in a museum like Universum. “We are no longer just the meeting forum to help teachers teach science better.”

In an environment that followed the confinement due to the covid-19 pandemic, María Emilia Beyer reported that the museum saw a rebound in public interest in chemistry and how health sciences work, but the most important thing was the desire to learn more about emotions and mental health.

The also philosopher of science said that for this reason they have generated activities related to the brain, in which they “talk about how confinement affects; how, according to your age range, you should sleep more or less to feel better; what are the tendencies of depression when you go through something very strong like the pandemic: fear, feeling the threat to your health and that of your family members, the loss of people you knew and of healthy habits, which gave you certain biological rhythms”.

Socialize

He explained: “At Universum we saw the public’s interest in these issues and we are opening narrative lines to talk about feelings, emotions, what research in psychology and science tells us about happiness to return to the point where we were or even improve.”

Currently, Beyer added, the museum proposes “game spaces, because we know that they help to generate happiness; it is a way of approaching science, its learning and socializing.

“It is a way to generate greater mental health, socialization between families and brotherhood between boys and girls collectively. Reaching an answer of a scientific order after having gone through a game. A social dialogue is now the essence of the Universum.”

Beyer stressed that the remodeling is necessary because science and technology are advancing and “if we are a science museum at UNAM, we cannot remain offering visitors concepts or knowledge that have already been surpassed or that today we can better explain.”

How to solve a challenge

Thus, rooms such as Habitat, which talks about sustainability and ecological impact, are remodeled; Decide: your space, your ideas, whose objective is to make you think about how to solve a challenge, which this year is urban transport. There, the participants receive data from UNAM research so that they can propose solutions “as if they were the politician or scientist of the future.”

Beyer announced that next year he will address “natural disasters: what do you do in the event of a flood, an earthquake, etc., and together try to build solutions.”

The director of Universum added that the jewel of the renovation is the children’s space, which will conclude at the end of this year, close to the 31st anniversary of the venue. “It is developed under the premises that when we are little we are all ‘scientists’ because we ask many questions, characteristic of those who are dedicated to science, and that everyone, regardless of age, likes to play”.

He announced that visitors will have a very large outdoor area, since they thought about the importance of learning and playing in these types of places and “turning the children’s space into a science garden. There will be games with water, building dikes, dams and talking about hydrodynamics; we are going to have solar panels to address clean energy; orchards and bridges that cross a small ravine. Biologists will explain the species of that habitat”.

There will also be a children’s library, “especially curated for moms and dads, of course for boys and girls. The books will deal with the concepts that they have experienced and with which they have played in space so that they can reconnect with what they liked the most. Let them play with science anywhere. This is part of our mission.”

María Emilia Beyer concluded: “It is a much-loved museum, which families appropriate. We want them to come and spend the whole day here, if they want, to go out for a little while, walk through the ecological reserve, come back because now there is going to be a conference with a scientist, a play; In short, a forum so that they can come and spend the whole day. We are convinced of the need to democratize knowledge and that takes time”.