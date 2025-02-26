The children’s space is designed to encourage learning through the game, providing information on scientific concepts and instructions to interact with experiments. As a non -profit organization, Universum offers accessible recreational spaces, with the aim of promoting sustainability and health. Their exhibitions are aimed at the entire community, with a special approach in the most neglected sectors.

“It was two and a half years of work, from lobbying with strategic allies to consolidating an ecosystem of 29 collaborators. We started from zero: we only had many ideas and desire, but nothing more. Today, that free play space is a reality, a place where science is not taught or shown, but is discovered through interaction, ”explains the director of the museum.

From early childhood, children ask questions, experience, fail and learn, a process that reflects intuitive scientific thinking. This space seeks to strengthen this natural connection with science, allowing children to explore, ask and discover through the game. With a specialized museography, space promotes the idea that it is not necessary to be an expert to promote scientific curiosity.

“When we were about to cut the bar, important authorities arrived: Dr. Lomelí, rector of the UNAM; Dr. Manuel Suárez, General Director of Dissemination of Science; Dr. Soledad Funes, Science Coordinator at UNAM. And when they mentioned my name, the team, the children and the allies exploded in applause and screams. I closed my throat of emotion. They had seen how much we fight for this space. Even some allies bet that we would not achieve it in the planned time because it seemed a dream of Quijote, a huge challenge, ”says María Emilia Beyer to this magazine.

This project broke schemes: it is a public-private collaboration in an environment where the private usually has little place. “But pandemic taught us that the rules of before applied. We were not going to leave alone, ”explains the director. “After the inauguration, when we stayed alone, the four allies, we embrace without being able to believe it. We had run so much, fought so much, that we still had a hard time landing. If I had to describe how I feel, I would say that in my time I have done many things: exhibitions about color, dinosaurs, science. But this children’s space is different. Here is a philosophical legacy: the commitment to socialize through the game, for generating well -being. During the confinement, I read about how children were developing anxiety and depressive paintings at age five. And from my trench, I knew I could do something. This passion, this emotion, is what moved us. And I know this will be my legacy. ”

A space designed to explore and learn

The new children’s space offers interactive areas that range from emotional self -knowledge to the exploration of the various dimensions of life. Among its main attractions are: an exploration garden, with bubble games and an interactive garden that introduces children to the world of seeds, food safety and sustainability. The first specialized library in science for early childhood in Mexico, with more than 500 titles that promote creative thinking. A Maker space where children can experience, create and learn from their mistakes. An area for babies from 0 to 2 years, designed to crack and explore freely. A lactarian and family baths, designed for the comfort of families.

In addition, space incorporates elements of sustainability and recycling, as furniture made of recycled tetrapak, flexible floors of recovered tires and technologies that optimize water and energy consumption.

One of the pillars of children’s space is to strengthen the connection between children and their caregivers. Through specialized activities and museography, adults seek to promote scientific curiosity from home. “We do not need to be experts to motivate children to ask questions,” says the Universum team. “Game and experimentation are powerful tools for learning.” The children’s space will not only benefit current childhoods, but will also serve as a model for other museums in the region, promoting the integration of the game and specialized learning for early childhood.

The children’s space is already open to the public and is expected to become a reference not only for Mexico, but for all of Latin America, inspiring more institutions to integrate scientific learning and the game in the life of childhoods.