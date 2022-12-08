During its 30 years of existence, the Universum, Science Museum, has been a fundamental element in bringing children closer to science, in a playful and close way, and to that extent it has helped to democratize access to this type of science. of disciplines, said authorities and officials of said facility.

In a ceremony held yesterday on the occasion of the museum’s anniversary, Emilia Beyer Ruiz, its director, highlighted that Universum has been an “exemplary institution” of its kind, not only for its work and approach, but also for its public inclusion programs vulnerable and their gender perspective.

“We have formed a diverse and active community, committed to the dissemination of science. We support the formal teaching of these disciplines, but with playful and closer tools to ‘democratize’ access” to them through temporary exhibitions, conferences, demonstrations, workshops and other activities.

Ana de Saracho, Director of Public Affairs at Telefónica Movistar México, highlighted that as part of the festivities the exhibition was inaugurated Color, the knowledge of the invisible, that has been presented in Spain and in various Latin American countries.

In a videoconference, the former rector of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, José Sarukhán, recalled that each room in the museum was designed by a large group of researchers, teachers, and students, and over time it has become an example of scientific dissemination that has brought boys, girls and young people to this branch of knowledge.

Rector Enrique Graue Wiechers agreed to highlight the importance of Universum’s work as a link with science and technology. He highlighted that in its 30 years of activities the museum has received some 14.5 million visitors and 250,000 school groups, in addition to hosting more than 200 exhibitions.