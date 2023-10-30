University Ranking, Turin among the best universities on a global scale. Milan, Bologna and Naples also performed well

The two recent disciplinary rankings, the Shanghai Ranking Consultancy and the British agency THE -Times Higher Education, they place theUniversity of Turin among the best universities in the world. In the latest edition of Shanghai’s Global Ranking of Academic Subjects, the campus consolidated its position in the Business Administration sector by obtaining the 27th place in the world rankingout of 400 universities, and the first place to national level. Furthermore, in the Shanghai world rankingsL’Turin University he placed himself in the bracket 201-300 to international level out of 1000 universities and fifth nationally, equal with the Polytechnic of Milan, the University of Bologna and the Federico II of Naples. First place goes to Sapienza University of Rome, while second place is shared between the Universities of Milan, Padua and Pisa.

Read also: The Polytechnic of Milan confirms itself as the best Italian university

Additional goals come from THE-Times Higher Education research, according to which the University of Turin has established itself in range 401-500 about about 1900 university, confirming the results of previous editions. UniTo also reports excellent results for the Research Quality indicator, placing itself among the top 250 universities in the world. Times Higher Education also announced the disciplinary fields, i Rankings by subjectin which the University of Turin is in an excellent position 10 out of 11 scopes, with the exception of the Engineering subject. The University of Turin confirmed a quality outcome in thesectoral scope Lawranking among the first 150 in the world et al third place in Italy after the University of Bologna and La Sapienza in Rome.

Subscribe to the newsletter

