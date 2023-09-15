The tragedy occurred in the car park of the university in Almada, near Lisbon, where the father of the 10-month-old girl works as a teacher

A devastating tragedy happened in recent days in Portugal and unfortunately it was one who paid the consequences 10 month old baby. It happened in the car park of a university near Lisbon, where the little girl’s father, a professor and head of the department, left his daughter in the car and went to work. Only 8 hours later did he realize what had happened, but it was too late.

Once again a case of a parent forgetting their child in the car. This time it happened in Portugalto be precise ad Almadanear the capital Lisbon.

A script which unfortunately happens from time to time repeats itself and which on several occasions also occurred in Italy.

This time the protagonist was a man and Pope of a 10-month-old girl, who last Tuesday morning was planning to accompany her to nursery, and then go to work.

Perhaps due to an oversight, it is instead gone directly to workleaving the car in the parking lot of the campus of the Nova School of Science and Technology University, where he is employed as a teacher and as director of the faculty.

The 10-month-old baby may have fallen asleep

Perhaps the little girl had fallen asleep and he, in a moment of distraction, locked the car leaving her there around 8:00 in the morning.

The outside temperature, as local media reported, on Tuesday was around 26°. Which, the experts explained, caused at least double the number inside the passenger compartment.

The first to notice what had happened was the same man who returned in the car around at 3.30pmfound his little daughter lifeless in the back seat.

He also made the call to rescued, who immediately rushed to the scene. Their intervention, however, paid off vainsince it wasn’t already there for the little girl nothing more to do.

La too arrived on site, practically together with the rescuers wife of man and mom of the little girl, who had a illness and that she was helped by the same doctors.

The Portuguese authorities have initiated an investigation about the incident, with the Setubal Police carrying out the investigation coordinated by the public prosecutor.