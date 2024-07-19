British University Lecturer Didn’t Remember Berdymukhamedov’s Graduated Son

A lecturer at the University of Exeter in the UK could not remember Kerimguly, the son of Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhamedov, who graduated from his faculty. This writes Turkmen.News.

Berdimuhamedov reportedly holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and international relations from the University of Exeter. Kerimguly’s details appeared in the British university’s alumni magazine on July 16, 2024.

At the same time, Professor John Heathershaw, who works at the faculty, said that he had never met the son of the Turkmen president at the university. “But he would be an interesting addition to my course on Central Asian politics!” the teacher added.

