The UAE government has developed innovative and effective solutions to energy and infrastructure challenges, as part of the work of the first batch of the “No Impossible Hackathon” model for students of national and international universities, which was organized by the Ministry of “No Impossible” as part of its initiatives aimed at enhancing students’ participation in designing the new generation of government practices. And creating effective quality solutions to the challenges of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, in order to support the government’s efforts to prepare for the future.

The first batch of the hackathon focused on developing innovative and effective solutions to four main challenges set by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, including energy consumption in buildings, traffic congestion, flood mitigation, and the sustainable aviation fuel challenge.

The selection of challenges reflects the government’s tendency to encourage proactive disaster planning, enhance the use of disaster data and advanced data analysis tools, and research innovative and non-traditional ways to reduce traffic jams, in addition to employing sustainable innovation in reducing the environmental footprint of the aviation sector.

The Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail Al Mazrouei, affirmed that the ministry supports the active participation of university students in shaping the future of energy, infrastructure, housing and transportation in the UAE, through an ambitious vision that promotes the development of tools and mechanisms to ensure that the UAE crosses for the next fifty years, armed with qualitative achievements that support the country’s global leadership, and reach UAE Centennial 2071.

He pointed out that the ministry continues to cooperate with its strategic partners in the federal and local government, as well as the private sector, to develop methodologies and policies, launch initiatives and projects aimed at achieving sustainability, and invest in the future by adapting to changes and transforming challenges into opportunities aimed at improving human life and ensuring a better life for future generations. He pointed out that the initiative comes within the framework of the commitment of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure to the directives of the UAE government regarding the empowerment of youth and activating their role in the sectors related to the work of the ministry.

He stressed the endeavor to involve students in shaping the future course of the energy, infrastructure, government housing and transport sectors, taking into account the provision of services that exceed the expectations of all customers, and that the ministry is keen to invest in the capabilities and expertise of students in line with the future direction of the UAE government and the vision of its leadership, and from For this reason, we recently launched the “Ajyaluna” initiative, which is considered one of the pioneering initiatives at the state level and the first of its kind that aims to support new graduates with engineering majors and job seekers who do not have field experience.

Minister of State for Governmental Development and the Future, Ohood Al Roumi, confirmed that the UAE government is adopting the development of new work models that enhance readiness for the future and raise the level of government flexibility in the face of changes.

She said that the No Impossible model for university students supports the process of future government work, and embodies the government’s directions to invest in young energies, employ creative ideas of young people, and strengthen partnerships with universities and scientific research centers in exploring new trends and opportunities, in order to implement the best government model that keeps pace with global changes to cross into the future and achieve goals. UAE Centennial 2071.

She pointed to the importance of benefiting from the ideas of students of national and international universities that were designed during their participation in the “No Impossible Hackathon” model, and building on it to find and develop innovative solutions to challenges, in order to motivate students to participate with new and effective ideas for various challenges that the government and society will face in the future, and enhance their role In designing the new generation of government work.

Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, Huda Al-Hashemi, said that the Hackathon for University Students represents a new model for the Ministry of Possibilities, as its unconventional methodology was applied for the first time to national university students, who were able to find answers and solutions to future questions and challenges. They were able to accomplish the work as a team, under the direct supervision of the team of the Ministry of Possibilities, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and a group of professors from participating national universities.

Al Hashemi added that the new model of the Ministry of Possibilities supports the efforts of the UAE government to design the next generation of future governments in partnership with various segments of society, relying on innovative work tools that contribute to motivating a distinguished group of national university students to share their ideas and work to turn them into projects of impact. tangible.

Dr. Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President of Khalifa University of Science and Technology, noted that Khalifa University students have the opportunity to study the multidisciplinary course offered by the Ministry of Possibilities, in cooperation with the University of Colorado Maines, virtually as part of the student exchange program.

Al Hammadi added that the course was designed to help students build their skills in addressing a wide range of challenges, and enable them to propose and develop solutions that enhance the future business models of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, which provided an opportunity for students to apply their knowledge and skills to devise solutions to various challenges posed by the Ministry of Possibilities in the UAE. He pointed to the great confidence in Emirati students’ ability to apply their engineering knowledge, skills and innovations and discover their potential, in addition to employing their entrepreneurial skills to translate laboratory research into practical applications.

