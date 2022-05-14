a mob of Nigerian students attacked and murdered one of his classmates for some alleged statements against Mohammed last Thursday, May 12. The woman was beaten with sticks and car tires to later be burned.

“They accused her of posting a message insulting Islam and the Prophet Mohammed in a WhatsApp group,” a university student who requested a reservation told Efe.

Apparently, the university student would have posted religious information in a chat where many of her classmates were.

According to the source, the attackers at Shehu Shagarim University in Nigeria were very upset because Deborah Samuel was a Christian, which is why they took her out of her security post where she was hiding and “beat her and burned her.” ”.

The heinous act was recorded and was shared through social networks becoming viral. Even in said material, what appear to be Deborah’s attackers are seen heading towards the camera with a box of matches in hand, while the fire is seen in the back.

According to the information that the source revealed to Efe, the assailants celebrated the death of their victim with shouts and laughter.

The events have caused great indignation on the part of the country’s population, which is why the prompt capture and prosecution of the perpetrators has been demanded.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar, has been one of those who has condemned the case and has demanded that the authorities take the perpetrators to the last instances.

For his part, the spokesman for The Sokoto State Police, Sanusi Abubakar, indicated that two students have already been arrested for this act.



Following the events, Shehu Shagarim University released a statement stating that the institution would be closed indefinitely and asking students near the campus area to evacuate immediately.

