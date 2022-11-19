Students enrolling in university studies reported that they face great difficulties in passing the Emirates Standard Test (EMSAT), because of the difficult questions it contains, which hinders them from obtaining the grade averages required by their universities despite taking the test several times.

They told “Emirates Today” that the test represents a challenge to them that prevents them from obtaining their university degrees, demanding that the test be appropriate and not be a reason for delaying the student’s graduation from university education.

For its part, the Ministry of Education confirmed that the “EMSAT” test is subject to a development plan that includes all its aspects, whether at the level of the nature of the questions or others, in order to achieve the students’ aspirations.

In detail, the student, Mahmoud Saleh, said that he intended to complete his university education outside the country, so he did not apply for the Emirates Standard Test (EMSAT), as it is not a condition for joining higher education institutions outside the Emirates.

And he continued: «I changed my university destination to study at a university in the UAE, and joined a college of pharmacy, and I am currently studying in the third year, and I only have a year and a half left before graduation, and I entered the (EMSAT) test three times, and I did not achieve the grade average required by the college administration. Especially in the English language.

He stated that the college requires an average of no less than 1100 in the English language, but what he achieved is only 1000 degrees, calling on the Ministry of Education to reduce the test questions so that it is not an obstacle to students’ graduation.

Student Aisha Abdullah said, “I obtained a bachelor’s degree in media before adopting the (EMSAT) test as a condition for university study in the UAE, and I am currently studying a master’s degree at a local university,” adding that she is having difficulty achieving the required grade point average in the “EMSAT”.

She indicated that she took the test five times, but was unable to obtain this rate, adding that she lives in the Emirate of Dubai, and every time she registers for one of the test sessions, the place available outside Dubai is in one of the designated centers, either in Ras Al Khaimah or Umm Al Quwain.

And the student continued, “It is necessary for the ministry and universities to take into account that a student studying postgraduate studies may be an employee, and therefore the test must be different from that prepared for 12th grade students.”

The student, Rania Khaled, stated that the “EMSAT” test has become an obsession for the student, because universities do not tolerate accepting average scores in the test that are less than what they require, which forces the student to enter the test more than once.

The student pays fees for the test, as determined by the Ministry, where the registration fee for 12th grade students (non-citizens) is 309 dirhams for basic subjects (Arabic, English, mathematics and physics) for the first time, while the registration fee for repeating one of these subjects or registering in one of Elective subjects (biology, chemistry, computer science) are 105 dirhams. Citizens and sons of female citizens are exempted from registration fees for the four subjects package for the first time, and the registration fee for graduates for any subject is 258 dirhams, and the re-registration fee is 105 dirhams.

For his part, the Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, stated in press statements that the ministry has prepared an integrated plan for a radical change in the Emirates Standard Test (EMSAT), and the development of its mechanism, at the level of services and the nature of questions, in order to achieve the aspirations of students. He confirmed that a specialized team in the ministry was assigned to prepare the plan and follow up on its implementation, in addition to conducting interviews with students to inform their observations and suggestions about Emsat, within the framework of their keenness to evaluate the system in an integrated manner.

