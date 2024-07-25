Yesterday they were in the State Congress academics initiators of the Reform to the Organic Law of the Autonomous University of Sinaloaparticipated in the dialogue where they were able to debate the issue and as it was raised, it is their right to legislate.

At the meeting was the Deputy Sergio Mario Arredondowho is an academic with extensive experience in the universityso he knows the subject very well in the UASin addition to having promoted a serious, proactive stance, has also pointed out the need for this reform.

By the way, they explain to us that the Political Constitution of the State of Sinaloa enshrines the right to Sinaloa citizens of being initiators of the initiative of law and of reforms to them. So, with this the group of university students are asking for legislation, in the particular case of the reform to the Organic Law of the UAS.

At yesterday’s meeting in the State Congress Top-level university students with highly recognized academic careers attended, such as: Ana Luz Ruelas, Guillermo Ibarra, Samuel Ojeda Gastélum, José Arturo Nevárez, Óscar Omar Ibarra, Fausto Alejandro Gonzáles and Marco Antonio Medrano.

The Education and Science Commission of the Congress of Sinaloa is inviting all university students who have presented initiatives on the Organic Law of the UASparticipate in these dialogues. It is part of enriching and contributing to this law reform that the university community is asking for. The general clamor is for all students and teachers to have a voice and vote, so pay close attention.

Featured. During his working tour in Ahomehe Governor Ruben Rocha He was approached by a group of university students to whom he explained that the authorities of prosecution of justice They are requesting the presence of various individuals to clarify some situations of alleged financial misappropriations, which cannot be confused with the issue of autonomy.

He Governor Ruben Rocha He was direct and clear: “This is not a problem of autonomy, it is a problem of transparency. He ruled out having a complaint or any initiative to reform the university. It is a matter of corruption that is being investigated at the university.

In this talk with the university students, Ruben Rocha He pointed out that there is no governor who has passed through Sinaloa who has supported the Autonomous University of Sinaloa as he has done and in such a short time, during his administration. The financial support of the governor has been for the payment of bonuses and salaries, that is public, add to that the support for the payment of the SAT.

The highlight of the tour was that the Governor Ruben Rocha He inaugurated the rehabilitation of the sewer collector in the Juan Cota neighborhood of Los Mochis. He also revealed that more than one billion pesos have been invested in infrastructure in the municipality of Ahome.

It is worth noting that the state leader commented that the drainage works in Los Mochis have been a priority during his administration, with which they seek to give dignity to the inhabitants of the entire municipality of Ahome. Without a doubt, a very productive tour on all issues.

Political Memory. “Vote for the man who promises the least. He will disappoint you the least”: Bernard M. Baruch.

@HectorPonce99

