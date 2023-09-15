Mexico City.- University ingenuity made history: students from the Federal Polytechnic School of Zurich (ETH Zurich) and the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts, both in Switzerland, broke the Guinness World Record for acceleration for automobiles.

According to a statement from the ETH Zurich, the members of the Academic Motorsports Club Zurich (AMZ) group managed to make mythen, the electric racing vehicle created by the young people, accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometers (km) per hour in 0.956 seconds. over a distance of 12.3 meters.

The achievement was confirmed by the world authority on unusual feats, whose maximum record in the matter was 1,461 seconds, which was established in September 2022 by a team from the University of Stuttgart, in Germany.

All mythen components were developed and optimized by the students themselves. The weight of the vehicle is around 140 kilograms.

“Working on this project alongside my studies was very intense, but it was still a lot of fun working alongside other students to continually create new solutions and put into practice what I learned in class,” said Yann Bernard, head of engine. on AMZ.