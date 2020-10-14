“Studying is a right not a privilege”, chanted Victor Mendez, student elected Unef, accompanied by about thirty young people without college and their supporters. Equipped with their sleeping bags, they all spent the night of Tuesday, October 13 in the lobby of building B of the Paris-Nanterre University, which houses the presidency and administration. The group requires the enrollment of more students. Since June, 500 appeals have been lodged with the faculty for registrations for License 1 and Master 1. Only 40 have obtained a place. “We don’t intend to move until we are heard. There are enough, for 3 months we have been waiting for results ”, Victor indignantly.

“We participated in rallies, started petitions… We made efforts, but we have no feedback. We want a meeting with the presidency of the University ”, explains the student. To facilitate dialogue, the sans-facs have even lowered their requirements: “We selected 88 priority files. Among them are only 5 cases in the first year of STAPS and 5 others in the first year of law. And these are examples. These ridiculous numbers will not overload the formations ”. In response, the presidency announced the end of the appeal campaign on Thursday, October 15.

Political and union support

Many associations and personalities have expressed their support for the sans-facs: the youth organizations of Nanterre, the FCPE 92, the CGT 92 and 95, the Mayor of Gennevilliers… This is also the case of Eric Coquerel, rebellious deputy in Seine-Saint-Denis which directly calls into question the lack of resources dedicated to universities, and the “sorting machine that is Parcoursup”. The latter challenged the president of the University of Paris-Nanterre through a letter posted on his Twitter account. “Today, the derisory number of registration authorizations issued to sans-facs shows that cases without assignment to Nanterre are absolutely not treated as a priority situation”, wrote the elected LFI.

The sans-facs mobilize every year to obtain additional places in Nanterre. In 2019, the university was the 7th most requested by high school students, and the eligibility rate was 8.9%. “It is more and more difficult to admit students. It got worse as soon as the masters selection was put in place in 2016, then as soon as Parcoursup arrived in 2018. This year, it’s worse ”, underlines Victor Mendez. Post-baccalaureate recruitments from the platform have been particularly tough this year. At the end of the admission phase, one in ten applicants did not get a proposal. In addition to the population increase, the record high school graduation rate was questioned. This already foreshadowed a complicated return to higher education.

The presidency blames the Covid

When contacted, the university presidency did not respond to our requests. Its members nevertheless advanced their arguments to the mobilized. “They told us that it was a more difficult year, and that because of the Covid they could process fewer cases.” During his campaign, the new presidency of Philippe Gervais-Lambony advocated a “Nanterre Autrement” and claimed to want more dialogue. However, the results of this first return are clear: 30 registered less than last year, on the same date.

The strained relationship between students and management has existed for a long time. This night spent in Nanterre was yet another action aimed at making studies accessible to as many people as possible. Tuesday, October 13, the UNEF-TACLE union was also present before the court of Versailles (Yvelines). Victor Mendez appeared there on appeal against a suspended sentence of four months in prison. He is accused of having bitten a police officer during an intervention by CRS during a general assembly of students as part of a blockade against Parcoursup in 2018.

Maïwenn Furic