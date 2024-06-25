Security forces blocked University Square in Makhachkala

Security forces blocked University Square in Makhachkala amid reports of shooting. This was reported by Baza in its Telegram-channel.

It is noted that information about an armed attack on police officers has not been confirmed. Officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle. Traffic is blocked, information is being checked.

On the evening of June 25, it was reported that a shooting had occurred in Makhachkala. The sounds of gunfire are heard on Lenin and Korkmasov streets. Security forces are on the scene and the roads are blocked. There was also information about the introduction of the Interception plan.

On June 23, a series of terrorist attacks occurred in Dagestan. In the city of Derbent, an Orthodox church and a synagogue were attacked, and a traffic police post in Makhachkala was fired upon. Among the terrorists were the children of the head of the Sergokalinsky district, Magomed Omarov, Osman and Adil. The total number of victims of the terrorist attack was about 25 people.