Investigators work at the scene of a shooting on the campus of the State University of Perm, Russia, 20 September| Photo: EFE/EPA/RUSSIAN INVESTIGATIVE COMMITEE

A sniper opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday (20) and left at least six people dead and 28 injured, officials said.

Police said they had detained the perpetrator, who was injured “because he resisted arrest”.

According to the Russian Ministry of Health, among the first 24 injured, 19 suffered gunshot wounds and the others had to be treated because they jumped out of windows to escape the sniper. The number of victims was updated by authorities, who initially reported eight deaths.

The shooter was identified as a university student and there is still no information on the motive for the crime.

The university of about 12,000 students said about 3,000 people were on campus at the time of the shooting. Students and staff locked themselves in classrooms and several people jumped out of windows, according to Russian news agency Tass.

The sniper used a gun that fires rubber bullets, which can be modified to use live ammunition, the university said in a statement.

Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitri Peskov reported that President Vladimir Putin, currently in quarantine after a Covid-19 outbreak in the Kremlin, expresses “deep condolences to those who lost family and friends in this incident”.