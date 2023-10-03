The University of Exeter has announced that in 2024 it will offer one of the first magic degree programs in the UK. The “innovative” Master in Magic and Occult Science has been created in response to a “recent increase in interest in magic”, according to the course leader.

It will offer the opportunity to study the history and impact of witchcraft and magic around the world, both in society and in science, according to those responsible for the program.

The one-year program begins in September 2024.

Scholars with expertise in history, literature, philosophy, archaeology, sociology, psychology, drama and religion will show the role of magic in both the West and the East.

The university claims that it is one of the few postgraduate programs of its kind in the UK which combines the study of the history of magic with a wide range of other disciplines. Professor Emily Selove, course leader, said:

“A recent surge in interest in magic and the occult inside and outside of academia is at the heart of our society’s most pressing questions. Decolonization, the exploration of alternative epistemologies, feminism and anti-racism are fundamental to this program.”

The course will be offered at the Institute of Arab and Islamic Studies.

Professor Selove added:

“This master’s degree will allow people to reexamine the assumption that the West is the place of rationalism and science, while the rest of the world is a place of magic and superstition.”

The university said the course could prepare students for careers in teaching, counselling, counselling, heritage and museum work, work in libraries, tourism, arts organizations or the publishing industry, among other areas of work.

The selection of modules includes dragons in Western literature and art, the legend of King Arthur, palaeography, Islamic thought, archaeological theory and practice, and the representation of women in the Middle Ages.

Via: BBC

Editor’s note: And how is the job offer? Or is this something us muggles can’t see?