University of Turin, the testimonies: “Arms around the breast and he rubbed himself”

The scandal of sexual harassment to the detriment of female students of the University of Turin it gets bigger and bigger. The girls now they are coming out and their testimonials leave little room for interpretation. I am elevenaccording to the Turin prosecutor's office, the former students of the specialty school of forensic medicine of Turin that they would have suffered violencesexual harassment and stalking – reports Repubblica – by the former director Giancarlo Di Vella. The professor is ai home for three weeks. But the stories of the former students, according to the investigators, leave no room for the hypothesis of a misunderstanding. Hands on your butt during autopsies. Arms around breasts, rubbings and kisses on the cheeks would be frequent. “You better not bend over“. “How often do you do this with your boyfriend?”. “Do you want to come on my terrace sunbathing in a bathing suit?”.

Yesterday, before the Review Court, Di Vella's defense – which he always has rejected all charges — asked the revocation of house arrest. “They all are misunderstandingsI am expansive because I'm from the South“, the professor said in recent days. But the testimonies of the alleged victims follow one another and the students enter the detail of the harassment suffered. “When we wore the shirt – a student reported – a piece of her back remained exposed. And the professor, with his fingers, it touched bare skin“. “I have been push – said another – against a wardrobe, grabbed from behind, kissed almost on the mouth“. Then, there are – concludes Repubblica – the “massages and scratches“. “He touched us under the guise of a relaxing massage”, some interns said.