Access to higher education in the United States involves high costs, which is why many migrants are left without the possibility of training and obtaining a degree. Fortunately, there are certain scholarships aimed specifically at Latinos and The University of Houston, in Texas, has an interesting offer for Mexicans.

Through the Lydia Mendoza scholarship, the institution is offering the possibility to those interested in pursue a graduate degree related to Mexican-American studies at the Center for Mexican American and Latino Studies(CMALS).

The benefit will be for those who begin their postgraduate studies starting in the fall of 2024 and will be provided to students for up to two years, as long as they maintain good academic performance throughout this period.

In addition to resources to pay tuition, students will be assigned faculty mentors. and they should attend CMALS events whenever possible, as the intention is for them to meet every semester to share ideas and discuss their experiences.

Those interested should contact CMALS at the University of Houston to submit their application. which must include a statement of purpose explaining how their future thesis research projects will address the scholarship topic and could improve the condition of Mexican Americans.

You will also need to include your resume, a cover letter, an English language certificate and two letters of recommendation.

Requirements to obtain the scholarship at the University of Houston

In addition to having a genuine interest in studying a postgraduate degree related to Mexican-American studiesThose interested in obtaining the Lydia Mendoza scholarship must meet the following requirements: