Through the Lydia Mendoza scholarship, the institution is offering the possibility to those interested in pursue a graduate degree related to Mexican-American studies at the Center for Mexican American and Latino Studies(CMALS).
The benefit will be for those who begin their postgraduate studies starting in the fall of 2024 and will be provided to students for up to two years, as long as they maintain good academic performance throughout this period.
In addition to resources to pay tuition, students will be assigned faculty mentors. and they should attend CMALS events whenever possible, as the intention is for them to meet every semester to share ideas and discuss their experiences.
Those interested should contact CMALS at the University of Houston to submit their application. which must include a statement of purpose explaining how their future thesis research projects will address the scholarship topic and could improve the condition of Mexican Americans.
You will also need to include your resume, a cover letter, an English language certificate and two letters of recommendation.
Requirements to obtain the scholarship at the University of Houston
In addition to having a genuine interest in studying a postgraduate degree related to Mexican-American studiesThose interested in obtaining the Lydia Mendoza scholarship must meet the following requirements:
- Have graduated or are expected to graduate during the 2023-2024 academic year.
- Commit to enroll as a full-time student in a graduate program within the University of Houston where they can develop specialized studies in the aforementioned subject, Mexican-American studies.
- Demonstrate financial need.
- Have a minimum Grade Point Average or GDA of 3.0.
- You should be willing to share your experiences and achievements with other students.
- You must be available to attend at least two mandatory workshops of the program.
