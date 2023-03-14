University of Tampere | Two Hämälä contests for the headmaster’s position

The board of the Tampere University Foundation is scheduled to decide on the selection of a new rector on March 21. There were a total of 21 applicants for the position.

To Tampere the board of the university foundation has selected two applicants for the final stage of the rector search. The matter was decided on Monday, March 13.

The vice-rector of LUT University, i.e. Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology, has progressed the farthest in the search. Jari Hämäläinen and Rector of the University of Jyväskylä Keijo Hämäläinen.

According to the university, the board unanimously considered that the applicants selected as the top candidates best fulfill the requirements decided by it and published in the application notice. The Board of the Higher Education Foundation is scheduled to decide on the selection of the rector next week on March 21.

A total of 21 people applied to be the new rector of the University of Tampere. The current principal By Mari Walls the term ends on December 31. Walls also applied for the position, but later withdrew from the principal search.