University of Tampere | The man known for his sparkling gins was elected working life professor of the experience economy

University of Tampere|Miika Lipiäinen is an entrepreneur and has a master’s degree in economics. He will start working life professor at the University of Tampere in September.

To Tampere has been selected as the working life professor of the experience economy at the university Miika Lipiainen. He will start the position on September 1 and the program will last for three years.

Lipiäinen has a master’s degree in economics. He is doing his dissertation in the field of strategy and organizations at the University of Jyväskylä. Lipiäinen is also an entrepreneur and one of the founding members of the distillery Kyrö Distillery. He served as CEO of Kyrö Distillery until 2022.

Lipiäinen says in the University of Tampere’s press release that he intends to promote a sustainable experience economy and spark a discussion about the meaning of experiences as a working life professor. Lipiäinen sees problems in the way social media shapes the experience. According to him, community spirit is in danger of disappearing.

“In my opinion, we have gone towards the crass consumption of experiences. Social media with its app offers manipulated dopamine spikes in an endless stream. This kind of continuous supply is not good for the experience economy”, Lipiäinen says in the announcement.

Lipiainen tells For the morning paper that, as a working life professor, he wants to raise the public debate about the experience economy and create internationally relevant research projects around the topic. According to him, a really good job has been done in Tampere to get people moving in the cityscape. In such an environment, it is good to explore experientialism.

“The theme of the experience economy is all-embracing, but if you were to name personal missions, then experiences should be more central in Finland. Even if anything happens in the economy or in the world, that’s not a good reason to return to drilling and asceticism,” says Lipiäinen.

He wants to bring the operators of the experience economy together and investigate how experiences could be sustainable both in terms of business and living conditions. He says in the press release that the city of Tampere serves as an excellent test laboratory for the experience economy program.

With the living economy refers to a group of industries where creating meaningful consumer and customer experiences is central. It includes, for example, the event business, cultural industries, the entertainment and gaming industry, sports, and the tourism and restaurant industry.

According to Lipiäinen, Tampere should start thinking about how, for example, Tammela Stadium and Nokia Arena could be utilized from an experience economy perspective. “They should not be thought of only financially or independently, but rather think about what kind of ecosystem is built around them.”

Lipiäinen also highlights Tampere’s strong sauna culture and the fact that experientiality does not require big spectacles. “Very close to your own everyday life and circle of life, you can experience experientiality, which brings joy to the individual and the community. Experiences belong to everyone.”

You don’t have to overspend or be in a rich socio-economic position for the sake of experiences.

To Tampere in the university’s faculty of management and economics, the experience economy is located in the business sciences unit. In the first phase of the project, the professorship is a working life professorship in nature.

The entire project is financed in its first phase by the City of Tampere, Noho Partners, the Tampere Chamber of Commerce, the SM League, the Ice Hockey Foundation, the Tampere Business Education Foundation and the Tampere Fair.

The aim of appointing working life and industry professors is to strengthen the university’s interaction between different actors in society in Finland and internationally, the university’s press release says.

Correction 22.8. 4:50 p.m.: In the title, the word professor was used incorrectly before when talking about the working life professor.