University of Tampere | Teachers hesitate and graduation slows down – Students talk about the problems at the University of Tampere

Teachers stutter, course registrations are delayed and protests are the only way to make their voices heard – this is how students tell about the problems at the University of Tampere in HS’s survey.

“That’s such a common joke among Finnish universities that ‘oh, you’re from Tuni [Tampere university], good luck’. It’s kind of comical how a university that cares so much about its own brand has a really bad reputation among Finnish students.”

HS previously reported on the bad work atmosphere at the University of Tampere: there is too much work, it is poorly organized and the employees are overburdened. In addition, many feel that the university is run with fear, and criticism is not allowed.

In connection with the story, we asked the readers if they have any experience with the problems at the University of Tampere. There were over 140 responses. The respondents included both employees and students.

Comments from students have been collected for this story. Italicized passages are direct quotes from respondents from the survey. We publish the comments anonymously, but only answers from those whose identity is known to the editor have been selected for the article.

In the HS survey found out that students at the University of Tampere are bothered by much the same things as employees.

To Tampere at the end of 2021, the university held collective bargaining negotiations, after which the staff in the university’s administrative and support services decreased rapidly. After that, part of the tasks of administration and support services were transferred to the teaching staff. The workload of the staff can be seen in different ways for the students as well.

“Many people have had to ask about course completion notes and the answers have been ‘my calendar is so full, but I’m trying my best’.”

“The stress of the teaching staff shows up as rudeness and irritability, which is strange because they should be working for us students and not the other way around.”

“Professors have far too much workload, so there is hardly any time for supervision of diploma theses, for example, and graduations are delayed.”

Cutting back on support services has led, for example, to the fact that it is difficult to get study guidance.

“Nobody seems to really know who to ask about anything anymore. Students are being pushed in one direction and another, and completing the studies starts to resemble surviving because of all the extra chores.”

One administrative scientist who responded to the survey says that the services are “in principle available”, but no one really knows from where and how.

“For example, the university’s website is really confusing and there is outdated information. The students then ask the older students, and the students guide each other, but it shouldn’t be like that,” he says.

The student does not want to publicly criticize the university in his own name.

Students from this point of view, one big, concrete problem in Tampere is the lack of study facilities. The University of Tampere has said that it wants to reduce its facilities by 25 percent by 2030.

“Already now we have to sit on the steps of the lecture halls – and yet it is claimed that the facilities could be cut.”

“Many studies emphasize group work. Where should they be done? In someone’s small studio or in a crazy cell, apparently.”

The university’s management also received criticism in the survey.

“It seems incredible to study at a university whose management has to justify the importance of functioning study and work facilities, community well-being and defending civilization.”

“The University of Tampere no longer seems to strive for high-quality education and independent science, but the focus is on producing as many degrees as possible as cheaply as possible.”

Chairman of the Board of the Tampere Student Union Anniina Honkasaari says that the problems revealed in HS’s survey sound familiar. Students have also contacted the student union about the same issues.

“Support services and, for example, individual study guidance are less available these days. When administrative tasks have been transferred to teachers, it may have been reflected in the quality of teaching: the teacher may not have had enough time to develop the course. The students have also been concerned about the well-being of the staff. The teachers have seemed stressed,” Honkasaari lists.

HS survey also revealed that many Tampere University students feel that complaining about problems is pointless. Students don’t want to be consulted, and they don’t have the opportunity to influence the affairs of the university.

“Even as a student, if you give feedback, you are labeled as difficult. The university lacks the ability to self-reflect. A bad working atmosphere can be seen, among other things, in the fact that the rush is enormous and the staff is as tense as a violin string.”

“Students are not listened to, which is why the feeling towards university decision-makers is sometimes openly hostile, at least disappointed.”

“Many people on the central campus have openly expressed their feelings that they plan to apply to another university to study during the master’s stage, because this Tuni’s ass-kicking is absolutely impossible.”

In Tampere, this has also led to the fact that some have felt that expressions of opinion are the only way to make the students’ voices heard.

The Linnasta ei vaustota movement has protested the space reductions, and in January students showed their opinion in favor of the student community being consulted in the election of the principal.

“It is unfortunate that the situation in general has gone so far that expressions of opinion have been the most effective way to get the attention of the rector and the rest of the university administration.”

The constant push for rights can feel exhausting.

“Throughout my studies, I have constantly had in mind which rights are under threat again. All I want is peace to study.”

Anniina Honkasaari according to one of the biggest problems in Tampere is precisely the fact that students and staff have only seemingly been consulted.

“The student union has also been assigned many places where we can be heard in principle, but it’s a different matter how our wishes and suggestions are taken into account,” says Honkasaari.

Honkasaari points out that the lack of resources, staff cuts and space reductions are ultimately inherited from the universities’ funding.

“The University of Tampere is not the only university that has suffered from a lack of resources in recent years. Now higher education places have been increased, but funding is not in the same proportion. We want to raise the issue of this during the parliamentary elections as well.”

Many of Tampere University’s problems have been personified by the rector To Mari Walls. Many also criticized him in the HS survey.

Walls’ five-year term as headmaster is now coming to an end, and the search is on for a suitable successor. Initially, Walls applied for an extension to his position as principal, but this week he announced that he was withdrawing from the application. Walls is still applying for the rectorship of the University of Helsinki.

How was the news received in the Tampere student union?

“The student union has had nothing against Walls as a person, but we are purely looking at how different activities affect our university community and its daily operations,” says Honkasaari.

“We hope for a personable principal who is genuinely interested in meeting and listening to us and who cares about the well-being of the staff and students.”

The administrative scientist who responded to HS’s survey, on the other hand, directly says that he is happy about Walls’ announcement to withdraw from the search.

“The problems at the University of Tampere are not the fault of one person, and they cannot be solved by one person in the future, but the chancellor and his way of leading have a great, guiding significance for the entire university.”

The board of the Tampere University Foundation will choose a new rector during the spring.