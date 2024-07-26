The University of Sharjah announced the start of registration for professional training diplomas and receiving applications from Emirati students with a high school diploma who wish to join health specialties such as healthcare assistant, radiology technician, laboratory technician, physical therapy technician, and dental assistant, in cooperation with the UAE National Competitiveness Council (NAFES) within the educational scholarship program.

A press release issued by the Center for Continuing Education and Professional Development at the University of Sharjah said that the study in the programs will begin in person at the university headquarters on Monday, August 26. The training programs will last for two academic years, with 15 hours per week in each semester, and the study will be in English.

Dr. Asmaa Nasiri, Director of the Center for Continuing Education and Professional Development at the University, stressed that the center aims to expand the horizons of continuing education and make it more flexible with future trends, by offering innovative and specialized programs in cooperation with local authorities to meet the requirements of labor markets and enhance learners’ abilities to adapt and innovate.

It is worth noting that the program provides scholarships and monthly rewards according to specific criteria. The participant in the program will also receive a professional training diploma from the University of Sharjah, in addition to providing job opportunities after graduation after fulfilling the required conditions.

The conditions for joining the programs include that the applicant be an Emirati citizen, have a high school diploma, be no older than 25 years of age, not work in the private or public sector, meet the minimum requirements set by the program, and not be on a scholarship from another party, provided that he/she joins work after graduation within the country in one of the medical facilities in the country.