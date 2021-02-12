The Dean of Academic Support Services at the University of Sharjah, Dr. Hussein Muhammad Al-Mahdi, confirmed to “Emirates Today” that theoretical lectures, laboratory courses, laboratories, and field and clinical training will be held on campus, or in hospitals and institutions that have been previously agreed upon. The agreement also affirmed in principle to hold final exams for the spring semester on campus, in accordance with health requirements.

He pointed out that more than 1100 students have been accepted in the university’s various specializations. He said that laboratory lectures will be held in laboratories according to precautionary measures, to ensure the safety of students and workers. It is noteworthy that the second semester began on January 17th, and the lectures started from the first week by default.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

