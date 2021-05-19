The University of Sharjah occupied the first place at the state level, and the eighth in the Arab world, in the field of research production on the “Covid-19” virus.

And it ranked 44th in the world in the number of publications related to the pandemic, according to a study recently published in the global magazine “Globalization and Health”, which classified universities and countries according to the research conducted in the field of “Covid-19”.

The President of the University of Sharjah, Prof. Dr. Hamid Majool Al-Nuaimi, confirmed that the university is working on many research projects related to the virus, such as a research project to decode the partial mechanism of pandemic infection in the respiratory system, and a project to develop a new biosensor to detect the SARS protein (Covid-5). And a project to develop treatments for the pandemic by targeting the SARS protein, and to develop new methods and methods for diagnosing this virus through saliva and other means.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

