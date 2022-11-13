Querétaro, Querétaro.- The Autonomous university Querétaro presented the new security provisions that will come into force from this Monday for campuses located in Juriquilla, San Juan del Rio and Amealco for the benefit of the university population.

As the highest house of studies in the Queretaro entity, the AUQ seeks to implement provisions that allow both the families of the university students, as well as themselves, to arrive with the peace of mind that they are going to a safe school.

Based on this, starting this Monday the three university campuses will require an identification card to be able to enter the UAQ facilities, this applies to students, professors, suppliers and visitors.

Any person who wishes to enter must present the credential granted by the university, however, if they do not have it, the student’s identification may be presented. INE, military card, passport, professional ID or driver’s license.

In the case of suppliers, food services and transportation, they must present a government-issued photo ID, which they must leave in the university booth so that it is returned to them once they leave, in addition to signing up in an admission log.

It should be emphasized that these actions are taken with the intention of guaranteeing security within the campuses and that there is no act of violence that puts the university community at risk.