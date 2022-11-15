University of Insubria, Mattarella at the inauguration of the academic year

“The presence of the Head of State represents a moment of pride for the entire Varese community and for all of Lombardy. A confirmation that our university is taking the right path. In fact, the University of Insubria is constantly growing, a point an important point of reference for the academic training of our young people, in particular for those from the provinces of Varese and Como, but also for foreign students, especially from the nearby Canton of Ticino”. So the governor of the Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontanatoday in Varese for the inauguration of the 2022-2023 academic year of the University of Insubria in the presence of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella.

The ceremony was also attended by the Vice President of the Region, Fabrizio Sala (with delegation to Education, University, Research and Innovation) and the regional councilors Melanie Rizzoli (Training and Work) e Raphael Cattaneo (Environment and Climate). For the Government Anna Maria BerniniMinister of University and Research.

Fontana: “Insubria is a young but very important university”

“Varese – Fontana explained – loves ‘its’ university and Insubria relates well to ‘its’ city, indeed, ‘its’ cities, always remembering that the university has two main poles: Varese and Como Insubria is a young university, but it is important, indeed very important, as evidenced, for example, by the high professionalism that this university contributes to the growth of the Circolo Hospital and the Macchi Foundation of Varese, entities closely linked with the Insubria”.

Sala: “A nice 25th birthday for the University of Insubria”

“Twenty-five years of the University of Insubria – said the vice president Fabrizio Sala – an important date, a beautiful birthday celebrated with the president of the Republic. The commitment of the Lombardy Region for this university is important, among other things there are interesting research projects that will be able to find funding from our three-year Strategic Research and Innovation Plan. A collaboration that will continue over time with the Lombardy Region continues”.

Rizzoli: “Training is essential for our young people”

“We are very happy – commented the regional councilor for training and work Melania Rizzoli – because this academic year opens in the presence of President Mattarella. For us Lombards and for the city of Varese it is a great honor also because education, training and work in the Lombardy Region is essential for our young students to train them and introduce them to the world of work”.

Insubria, Cattaneo: “Recognition for the city of Varese”

“For Varese, my and our city, the visit of President Mattarella – commented the regional councilor for the Environment and Climate, Raffaele Cattaneo – is certainly a fact of particular significance, a sign of unity of all the institutions at all the levels and also a recognition for the role of the University of Insubria. The strength of the Lombardy Region is the plurality of realities that are present within these institutions and also of the cities that animate it. Lombardy does not only have a large metropolis with nothing all around, it is a large region with many places with their own history and their significant contribution, capable of making the whole community grow”.

