University of Helsinki | Young people think fiction is boring, says a recent doctoral thesis

According to the recent dissertation of Master of Philosophy Lotta-Sofia La Rosa, the majority of young people would prefer an audio book, not a traditional book, out of the different book formats.

Young in my opinion, reading fiction is mostly boring and I don’t want to spend my free time on it.

On August 25, La Rosa debates young people’s reading motivation and reading fiction with new book formats, e-books and audiobooks, alongside printed books. The dissertation is the first on the subject in Finland.

The research material is based on the eighth graders’ own experiences, not on an adult perspective.

La Rosa also studied reading books as a social activity.

The results show that four out of five young people never talk about books with their friends in their free time, and only about half receive support for their reading hobby from family or close friends. Those who receive support for their reading hobby either from friends or parents were statistically more motivated to read and also read more.

The material transition is related to the reluctance of young people to read books, and young people themselves see phones and other technology as the reason for the decline in reading.

A printed book and reading long texts in general may seem awkward and foreign to young people. Experiences are sought from smartphones, games, social media, series and movies.

According to La Rosa, in a printed book young people are attracted by its optimality as a reading medium and tactile feel, while in digital book formats the ease and mobility. In particular, the audio book was seen as a new and mostly positive way of receiving literature.

La Rosa found a statistical connection between reading motivation and the choice of book format: the less motivated choose an audio book, the more highly motivated prefer reading the text.

Based on the research, about a quarter of young people believed that they would read more if the books were available with a phone application.

