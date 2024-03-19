University of Helsinki | Young people reveal why exchange studies are no longer trendy

HS visited the University of Helsinki to ask why they no longer want to go on exchange. Moving abroad is perceived as difficult and they want to focus fully on their studies. Money also plays a role.

“I have it has been the idea that I will not go on an exchange”, says the first-year student of the Faculty of Political Science Martti Aho.

He is not alone in his thoughts, as the popularity of exchange studies has collapsed University magazine at the University of Helsinki. However, it is precisely the Faculty of Political Science that most exchange students.

In the years 2010–2016, an average of 1,207 students left the University of Helsinki for exchange per year. In 2022, there will be 609 more departures. There is no explanation for the causes of the phenomenon, but it is not due to the corona pandemic.

There are many reasons behind Aho's decision. In Finland, he is loved by his relationship and family. Money matters are also something to think about. According to the advice of the University of Helsinki the most likely cause there is money in not switching.

If he were to go on an exchange, he would go there for his studies and would like to go to a good university for them. Most of them are located in England, which is rainy and where Aho finds it difficult to go because of Brexit.

He considers it possible that he could go on exchange during his master's studies.

Martti Aho plans to head for international assignments. Out of his group of eight friends, everyone except him is leaving for the exchange.

Oscar Smith would take the exchange mainly for the experience. For him, it would be a fun experience that would give internationality to his own studies.

Politics and a first-year communication student Oscar Smith is thinking of going on an exchange in a couple of years. It would be fun for him to try something new and get outside his own social bubble.

“The fact is that there will never be a chance in life that the state will greatly support you to go study and live in another country.”

Most of his friends are also leaving for exchange. According to him, those who hesitate are thinking about things related to their studies. For example, they may want to graduate as quickly as possible.

“Perhaps there is performance pressure. Instead of wanting to go in search of new experiences, experiences and friends, we focus really strongly on the fact that we have to get into working life quickly”, he reflects.

For a second-year student in the clothing industry on Joonatan Ave the departure for the exchange will come in the fall. He will then leave for Milan. In his field, going on exchange is common because they study an international field. Aven is excitedly waiting for his own exchange, and money is not a consideration, for example, because he receives subsidies during the exchange.

There are many fields of study in cultural studies. According to Pauliina Tilli, it also depends on the field of study, how enthusiastically the students go on exchange.

Aada Toivettula has friends who want to leave or have been on a student exchange and who are not interested in it.

“I am I've thought about it, but I've thought that it's not my thing”, second-year cultural studies student Pauliina Tilli says about student exchange.

“It seems that you should start thinking about going abroad alone at a very young age. It doesn't feel like I'm ready for that.”

He hasn't talked about the exchange very much with his friends. However, he has heard that others have similar thoughts.

Also a second-year student of social policy Aada Toivettula does not go to exchange.

Before his current studies, he studied for a bachelor's degree in another field. Now that he has been able to study a field that interests him, he wants to focus on his studies in Finland. That's one reason to stay.

“Another reason is that when, for example, you have a rented apartment and life has settled here, it seems that quite a lot of arrangements would be required [muuttaa ulkomaille].”

The third reason for not leaving is money. At the moment, he does not receive a study grant, so he is wondering how living abroad would go.