University of Helsinki | Using Some in the evenings is not good for young people who have evening chores, says a study

A person’s natural circadian rhythm affects when he is most energetic. Research from the University of Helsinki sheds light on the relationship between evening use of social media, natural circadian rhythm and sleep.

Evening crochets young people especially suffer from poor sleep quality if they have browsed social media in the evening, according to a new University of Helsinki from the research.

The study investigated the effect of evening and morning activity and media use in the evening on sleep.

“Young people who work late at night have a higher risk of the negative effects of both late-night media use and insufficient sleep,” says the lead author of the study. Laura Kortesoja in the university’s bulletin.

According to the research, it also matters in terms of sleep, whether you watch a movie before going to bed, for example, or browse through social media.

Especially watching movies and listening to music were connected to increased daytime fatigue.

Late use of social media, on the other hand, was linked to poor sleep quality.

Evening– or morning energy are natural human characteristics. Such a tendency, i.e. chronotype, determines the need and timing of a person’s sleep.

“Chronotype, or circadian rhythm type, is an innate characteristic that manifests itself as individual differences in the timing of the body’s functions, such as the ability to maintain a state of alertness during the day and sleep at night.”

“The importance of sufficient sleep is obvious, but more discussion is needed about the effect of natural circadian rhythms on well-being and learning, especially for young people whose circadian rhythm naturally shifts later,” says Kortesoja.

Research material was collected by questionnaires in 2016 from 15-20 year olds from various high schools and vocational schools all over Finland.

The study is part of Kortesoja’s doctoral research, which examines the effect of circadian rhythm, sleep and late-night digital media use on the learning and well-being of young people.

