University of Helsinki This is one of the most difficult entrance exams in Finland: a mother from Espoo has pushed herself into a situation where “crying comes anyway” on Instagram.

Helsinki|university of Helsinki
Janina Rosenqvist, 39, has worked as a nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit. For her three little daughters, she would never recommend working as a nurse. That is why he now has a new plan for himself.
Valtteri Parikka HS
2:00
At the dining table lying on a laptop, an old-fashioned calculator and a tablet for notes.
In front of them sighs the mother of three from Espoo Janina Rosenqvist. He tries to focus on his task, even though there is a commotion around him.
