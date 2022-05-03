University of Helsinki This is one of the most difficult entrance exams in Finland: a mother from Espoo has pushed herself into a situation where “crying comes anyway” on Instagram.

Janina Rosenqvist, 39, has worked as a nurse in the neonatal intensive care unit. For her three little daughters, she would never recommend working as a nurse. That is why he now has a new plan for himself.

Reading the entrance exam in the middle of rush hours is not quite easy, says Janina Rosenqvist.

Valtteri Parikka HS

2:00

At the dining table lying on a laptop, an old-fashioned calculator and a tablet for notes.

In front of them sighs the mother of three from Espoo Janina Rosenqvist. He tries to focus on his task, even though there is a commotion around him.