University of Helsinki | There is a man in the Kaisa library who aggressively collects bottles – Curfew cannot be issued

An aggressive bottle collector disturbs students in the Kaisa library.

Helsinki a man roams the university library whose aggressive style of collecting bottles disturbs the students.

According to the tips received by Helsingin Sanomat, the man collecting bottles in the Kaisa library grabs the pledge bottles and cans by reaching very close, quickly and even before they are even empty.

The matter is also discussed in the Jodel application, which is popular with students, where, based on the comments written, the man’s behavior is very aggressive.

For example, the man is said to have gulped the rest of the whiskey from the bottle on the table and taken the bottle away. He is also said to have picked up the can hidden behind the laptop while the person sitting there went to the bathroom.

Case is familiar to the university, says the library’s director of services Kirsi Mäenpää.

“We do recognize and know the case,” says Mäenpää.

The matter is taken seriously by the university, says Mäenpää. The problem, which has continued throughout the spring, has been discussed with, among other things, the safety manager.

The problem from the university’s point of view is that the library is an open space. The man cannot therefore be given a direct curfew.

At the same time, the university library is wanted to be a safe place for everyone to study. Harassing behavior disturbs students and thus also their work, i.e. studying.

A man has been asked to leave the premises numerous times. The librarian and the janitor will primarily ask to leave, but there is also a janitor on campus who can come to help if necessary.

In the case of the bottle collector, repeated requests to leave have not been enough, but he returns again and again.

Similar cases occur rarely but regularly, says Mäenpää.

“However, there have been very few of them considering the location and openness,” says Mäenpää.

“But even one is too many if it brings a feeling of insecurity and interferes with studying.”