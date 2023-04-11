University of Helsinki | There is a cool penthouse hidden away from the university – a wonderful view opens up from a secret place that few know about

Few people know that there are also apartments in the University of Helsinki’s Porthania building in the middle of Helsinki. Almost all the landmarks of the capital can be seen from their windows.

When walks in the center of Helsinki from Tiedekulma towards the Kaisa library, there is a modest-looking door along the way.

The address Fabianinkatu 22 D, which belongs to the Porthania building of the university, is passed by without a second thought, because the office-like glass door does not read anything, and there is nothing interesting in that section anyway.

However, there is a small keypad next to the door that the wizards can use to open the door. It says above it Sleep mold.

What is it?

Unihomen managing director Päivi Holmberg arrives, opens the door and motions to enter.

“There is no staff here at all. Reservations for the apartments are made through our sales service, and the key is then taken from that box using a number code,” he says, showing the gray box inside the crab.

The keys to Porthania apartments are taken from the box inside the crab in the same way as in Airbnb accommodation.

Because this is about accommodation: Unihome is a company run by the University of Helsinki’s funds and Aalto Holding, owned by Aalto University, which offers short- and long-term accommodation in Helsinki and Espoo.

Both universities have already had accommodation operations in the past, but Unihome was founded as a company in 2018.

Ready-to-move-in rooms and furnished apartments are available in four different locations: here in Porthania, Töölö, Pihlajamäki and Otaniemi.

Porthania is particularly interesting as an accommodation destination, because the building, which was completed in 1957 and represents 1950s modernism, is located in the city center and was designed by an architectural great Aarne Ervi.

“The Unihome students located in Pihlajamäki is intended especially for students. The purpose of the other objects is to serve especially the university staff and their guests, for example visiting lecturers and professors,” explains Holmberg.

In practice, however, anyone can book an apartment from Unihome. However, the prices for university students are cheaper than the contract prices.

From the stairwell leading to the apartments, there is a view out onto Fabiankatu and the National Library’s Fabiania building.

But let’s go look at the apartments.

We crowd Holmberg and the photographer Sami Keron with to the confusing small, old elevator. On the seventh floor, right outside the elevator, you will find a rack with its own trash bags for bio waste, plastics, and so on. The impression is practical.

There are four apartments along the white corridor. According to Holmberg, one of them is 32 square meters in size and the others are larger, 57 square meters apartments. All have a balcony, and each door has a small mobile mailbox.

Holmberg opens the door of the last apartment in the hallway.

Upon entering, the feeling is similar to taking a portion of fish sticks with cream cheese sauce at Porthania’s Unicafe, and arriving for lunch with Björn Wahlroos.

Unihomes CEO Päivi Holmberg on the apartment’s large balcony. Below is Fabianinkatu.

Feet underneath is a light gray plastic carpet, and the interior, in its lack of jewelry, reminds me more of an office than a hotel anyway.

According to Holmberg, the chairs and sofa upholstered in dark blue, practical rough fabric were brought here from Porthania’s lobby. The small flat-screen TV is simple, as are the lamps and tables. The only design detail is the Finnish Secto lamp above the kitchen table.

In itself, an impeccable kitchen is the kind of style where you can imagine frying a pot in the evening and maybe pouring orange juice from a can directly into your mouth.

But the Cathedral can be heard through the slits in the shutters. Standing on the apartment’s large balcony, the church tower seems so close that you can’t stop staring at it.

The balcony of the apartment has a direct view of the Cathedral. In the foreground are the roofs of the Fabiania building and the National Library.

The National Library and the roofs of other university buildings in the area spread out at eye level. When you look to the left from the balcony, you can see the tower of Kallio Church. On the horizon is the sea and the Ferris wheel standing on the edge of the Market Square.

The muffled roar of cars can be heard from Fabianinkatu below. In the distance, the renovation workers standing huddled on the roof of the university’s main building resemble a yellow cluster of fruit with their attention vests.

The birds circle in the sky black, and the equally black branches of the trees rake towards them.

Apartment inside, a steep spiral staircase leads to the upper floor, where there are two good-sized bedrooms. One has a double bed and the other a single bed.

Another landmark can be seen from the window of the larger bedroom: the railway station’s clock tower.

“If you don’t have your own clock, you can see from that that it’s okay, 10:30,” Holmberg says with a smile.

He says that the weekly rent for the apartments includes cleaning and changing the sheets. In Töölö tower apartments, the price also includes breakfast.

Holmberg, on the other hand, is a little mysterious about Porthania’s price list. He does not agree to reveal the university students’ prices because they are “confidential”. You can’t find prices online, because reservations are made through the contact form.

“The price range for two-bedroom apartments in Porthania is between 145 euros and 233 euros per night, but the price drops if the stay lasts at least seven nights,” he agrees to say.

According to Holmberg, the price per night in a smaller apartment of 32 square meters is about a hundred. The discount will be a few tens if the accommodation lasts at least 30 nights.

The apartment has two bedrooms. The picture shows the larger one.

The interior of the apartment reminds me of an office.